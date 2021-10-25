It was an emotional moment for Shivangi Joshi who shot her last for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai yesterday. The actress made a place for herself in the hearts of millions as Naira/Sirat on the show. Shivangi Joshi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for five long years. During this course, she bagged many awards for her performance and also made news for her relationship with Mohsin Khan. On the last day, the team got a huge cake for Shivangi Joshi. Producer Rajan Shahi has written a long and emotional note for the young actress. It is obvious that he is the like a father figure in her life and journey in the TV industry. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi gets emotional on the last day of her shoot – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543)

Rajan Shahi wrote, "29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a human and dedicated actor like you. I hope every production house maker and channel is as lucky and fortunate to have experienced this power of talent hard work standing by channel makers from day one till end like you did." He said that lead actors of top TV shows do tend to question makers and channel in a journey that is as long as six years, but Shivangi Joshi always stood by everyone. Shahi said that Mohsin Khan and she were true professionals and that is how they complimented one another. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's picture goes viral, Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

It seems the whole unit was in tears at Shivangi Joshi's farewell. They thanked her and her mom, Yashoda Joshi. Rajan Shahi wrote that for the first time he wept in front of his unit and reveals he was moved emotionally. He said that no one wanted her to leave Director's Kut Productions ever but realised that she has a long journey ahead. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Papad Pol actress Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's mother