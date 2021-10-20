Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a major change in the story. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot for their last episode and will no longer be a part of the show. New actors will now take the lead and the story will move forward. It was earlier reported that Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will be playing the lead roles. Now, this news has been confirmed. Yes, a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out and we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. In the promo, we see Akshara selecting a scarf which is also like by Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on her sister, Aarohi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's exit makers plan to bring back previous cast members?

Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish for they will get it. Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerised. She snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and goes to wish. She throws the coin and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her. Akshara being a good sister wishes that all of Aarohi's wishes come true. Well, its a love triangle already! Take a look at the promo: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Mahima Makhwana, Namik Paul and other stars who might be a part of the show post Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pranali rathod (@pranalixrathod)

With this promo, it is clear that we might see a lot of problems coming in for Akshara and Aarohi and it will be Kairav who will get stuck. As per the latest story, Kairav is out of India for higher studies with Vansh. Earlier, it was being reported that Namik Paul will be playing the role of Kairav in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mahima Makhwana to play Aarohi in the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer?