There have been rumours that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. Now, the news has been confirmed with the new promo of the show. Yes, a new promo of the show is out now and it did break many hearts. This is probably the last promo of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik-Naira/Sirat. It was quite heartbreaking to see the promo as many have loved the jodi on-screen. Kartik and Naira/Sirat have made a special place in our hearts in these past 5 years. In the latest promo, we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira say, "Woh pyaar hi kya jaha dilon mein nazdikiyan na ho. Woh pyaar hi kya jaha rishton ki kahaniyan na ho. Zindagi ke baad bi jo apna dilaga hamari yaad. Akir woh pyaar hi kya jiski nishaniya na ho." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her injuries, Ankita Lokhande's 'bhaad mein gaya pyaar-vyaar' reel goes viral and more

Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar." Take a look at the promo: Also Read - Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: Fans shower the Bigg Boss 15 contestant with heartfelt wishes on his 37th birthday – view tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaira♡♡ (@kaira_fanfics987)

Recently, Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with India Forums, she said, "Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet." Pranali has impressed the audience with her performance as Saudamini in Barrister Babu and as Suman in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. It is being said that she might play the role of Akshara or Aarohi in the show. It was also reported that Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. Several posts on social media say that he will be playing the role of Kartik and Naira's son, Kairav. Fans have been waiting to see him on the small screen for a very long time. Ever since this news has been doing rounds on the internet, fans are tweeting about Harshad and congratulating him for bagging the role. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's most popular contestants: Tejasswi Prakash TOPPLES Shamita Shetty