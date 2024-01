Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made a resounding comeback on the TRP charts. People are liking the new love story of Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) and Shehzada Dhami (Armaan Poddar). On the show, we can see that Abhira has smartly managed to seek permission to go to college. Even Vidya has given her blessings to her. In the coming days, we will see Armaan bond with Abhira as she navigates her college life. On the other hand, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) wants to get Armaan back into her life. She is married to Rohit, his brother. During the Makar Sankranti celebrations, we will see a heartfelt conversation between Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) and Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans excited for Abhir and Abhira reunion on the show? Charu track gets mixed reactions from viewers

Raj Anadkat joining YRKHH cast as Abhir Birla?

There is a promo of a mystery guy entering the Goenka house in the coming days. Fans are speculating it is Abhir going by the reactions. On the show, fans saw that Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and his son Abhir died in the car accident. But it looks like he is back. As per rumours, actor Raj Anadkat will play the role of Abhir. There is a twist in this matter. It could be Abhir or an imposter on the show. Raj Anadkat is best known for his work on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Armaan falls in love with Abhira; Ruhi to emotionally blackmail him to marry her?

Raj Anadkat most popular name so far in fourth gen cast

Fans loved the bond of Abhimanyu and Abhir in the third gen story. If it is indeed Raj Anadkat then he will be the most popular face in fourth generation cast. Samriddhi Shukla is known for Saavi Ki Sawaari which was not a superhit show per se. The rest of the cast is also made up of relatively fresh faces.