Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod impressed us in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, they are no longer a part of the show. We saw a sad end to Abhimanyu and Akshara's story. With their end, we saw Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entering as Abhira and Armaan. The new story has slowly been accepted by the audience and people are loving it. The TRPs of the show have also increased and the makers have planned some more twists in the story. Earlier, makers did not give a proper closure to Abhir and Abhimanyu's death. It was being shown that they are dead but the body was not given to Akshara.

Raj Anadkat to play Abhir in YRKKH?

Hence, the makers have now brought back the character of Abhir. Yes, in the recent episodes, we saw Manish and Swarna spotting a boy named Abhir but they do not get to see his face. However, as per reports, Abhir will enter the show again. And it is being said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will play the role of Abhir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlat Hai.

Raj played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, he will be seen as Abhir Birla. But there is no confirmation about the same. Now, Raj Anadkat has shared a few new pictures on Instagram and it seems he is definitely playing Abhir.

Raj Anadkat's new pictures make fans believe he is playing Abhir

In the show, we saw a glimpse of Abhir and he did have beard. Raj has also grown beard now and we saw that in his latest picture from the gym. He also shared pictures in a brown suit and he is looking very handsome. Many have commented that he will be the perfect Abhir in the show. A few have expressed excitement about his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a picture of Raj Anadkat from his gym:

One of the users on Instagram commented, "Perfect as abhir so handsome." Another user wrote, "Excited to see you in yeh rishta kya kehlata hai"

Take a look at Raj's post here:

Talking about the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sidharth Vasudev, Sharon Varma and Manthan Setia.