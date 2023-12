Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running since 2009 and is still one of the most loved shows. The TRPs have been decent and the recent change in the story left everyone surprise. We saw Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story as Abhimanyu and Akshara ended in the show. Post that Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered as the leads. Fans were disappointed with this and wanted to see more of AbhiRa. They started trolling the makers and even said that producer Rajan Shahi had issues with Harshad Chopda. However, Rajan Shahi confirmed recently that there is no such issues with Harshad and they are misunderstood because they both never really speak much to the media. Post that Rajan Shahi had said in his interview that many actors from the past generations have created trouble on sets. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira recalls her first meeting with Pranali Rathod; says 'She surpassed my expectations'

However, he did not take anyone's name but fans speculated that he is talking about Hina Khan, Karan Mehra and Mohsin Khan. This happened because Rajan Shahi has been close to Shivangi Joshi as she attends all the functions of Directors Kut Productions even today. However, Rajan Shahi does not take names of Hina, Karan and Mohsin much. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhira slips into depression; Rohit slaps Armaan and more

Rajan Shahi clarifies he does not hate any of his actors

But now, Rajan Shahi has clarified that he has no issues with anyone of them. Speaking to TellyChakkar, he said, "I get along well with all the actors. Saare fans ko boldo mai saare actors se pyaar karta hu. Mai genuinely karta hu." He added that there is a group who has been trying to defame him and DKP but he hopes where 10 people defame them there should be 1oo who endorse them. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans defend promo against plagiarism allegations; compare with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

He further said that he has worked with Mahesh Bhatt for so many years and he has taught him to fall in love with his actors and respect them. Rajan Shahi also said that sometimes one has to be strict also and guide them. He shared that he has praised all his actors many times and if he points out something wrong that does mean that all the good things he said vanished off.

Rajan reveals some fans send derogatory messages about his personal life

He said that this is all like praising your child when he does the right thing and being strict when they are wrong. He further said that he will speak if anything is wrong also. He also shared that they are making the show for the audience and they are very important but certain fan groups write derogatory messages for them and their families.

Rajan Shahi requests fans not to do it. He shared that they understand constructive criticism but not the personal and below the belt remarks.

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.