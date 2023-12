Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few months ago. This was the most heartbreaking moment for fans. People did not wish to see the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ending in just two years. It was quite unfair to them and later, people started speculating that the makers were unfair with Harshad and Pranali. Netizens trolled Rajan Shahi for bringing in the leap too soon and not completing the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The reports of Rajan Shahi have creative differences with Harshad Chopda started doing rounds and it was also being said that he had issues with Harshad. However, a few days back, Rajan Shahi confirmed that there are no such issues with Harshad. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit reveals why he kept his entry into the show hidden from his friends

Rajan Shahi did have creative differences with Harshad Chopda

He also said that Harshad is very professional and they never had any fights. Now, once again Rajan Shahi has opened up about this. He spoke to Telly Chakkar and confirmed that he did have creative differences with Harshad Chopda. He said that Harshad is very professional and he wishes to work with the actor again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira expresses excitement on bouncing back in Top 5; says 'I knew it...'

He further shared that the stories of issues with Harshad and Pranali were constructed a lot in terms of wanting to make a buzz out of it. He said, "Creative differences the Harshad se, kuch baateon mei. But wo har bande ko, director ko bolta hai 'Sir, mai iss scene se convinced nahi hun.' Wo toh hota hi hai na." Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

He said that Pranali had come to promote the new generation on the show and Harshad had also sent best wishes. He added that he had sent a long message to Harshad when he won an award recently. He further said that when he returned from Mahabaleshwar shoot of the new generation, he first called Harshad and they spoke a lot.

Rajan Shahi wants to do a web series with Harshad Chopda

Rajan Shahi shared that he even told Harshad that he wants to do a long series with him because he is that kind of actor who needs a complete bound script which is not possible on TV. He also said that Harshad had even come during Ganesh Chaturthi to take blessings and a kind of bond is build with him.

He went on to praise Harshad and said he is a very professional actor and is always on time for the shift. Rajan Shahi called him a brilliant actor.

Talking about the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are a part of the show now.