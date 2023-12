Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has ended. The generation leaps in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always been very emotional for fans. But with Abhimanyu and Akshara people felt it was unfair. The story ended in just two and it also had a sad end. Hence, fans started trolling the makers of the show. They bashed the makers for not giving time to Harshad and Pranali. Later, rumours started doing rounds on the internet that there is some issue between Harshad and producer Rajan Shahi. An interview of Rajan Shahi also went viral where he spoke about the former cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai creating trouble on the sets. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan reacts to trolling and comparison with Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu

He said that they made the shooting very troublesome for them. Post that many fans said that he is speaking about Harshad. People trolled Rajan Shahi for removing Harshad and Pranali. Now, Rajan Shahi has finally opened up about the rumours of fights with Harshad Chopda.

Rajan Shahi on rumours of issues with Harshad Chopda

Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Rajan Shahi said that he spoke to Harshad on phone about the same. He added that Harshad is a closed person and he does not speak much and hence people misconstruct his words. Rajan Shahi also said that people do not take his interviews much and hence they do not know what is the truth.

He clarified that there is nothing like what is being said and there is no major issue. "Harshad is a very professional actor. Main kabhi jhooth nahi bolunga. Meri unit janti hai kitna vo professional actor hai, kitna dedicated hai, Pranali for that matter also, "he added.

Rajan Shahi is all praise for Harshad Chopda

He said that sometimes there are creative differences but fans have made it a big issue. He said that Harshad is very friendly on sets and he, Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod were a great unit. He further said that he had informed Harshad about the lead two months before but he never troubled them even once. Rajan Shahi added that Harshad is a brilliant person and he is very fond of him.

Currently, the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.