Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. It began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. The story was loved by the audience and later we saw Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan taking over as Naira, Kartik. The third generation story began with Akshara and Abhimanyu's story. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda played the leads and recently we saw the third generation ending. The new story began and now, we have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a big hit and is still one of the most loved shows. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to similarities between her show and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show has had a huge cast until now. Many actors have been a part of the show and have received various awards for their performances. Producer Rajan Shahi has always been praising his actors and speaking good about them. But now, he has a very different take to share. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria opens up on off-screen chemistry with Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi

Rajan Shahi talks about former cast creating trouble on sets

Speaking to Aaj Tak in Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan segment, Rajan Shahi shared about how former cast members have troubled them on sets. He said that the crew that works behind the cameras has faced a lot of issues because of some actors. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant reacts to liking social media post trolling Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod

Trending Now

He said that people only want to hear about the actors and nobody wants to hear behind the camera story. He said that the crew had to stay awake the whole night because some actors and they trouble the crew to the core. He added that nobody wants to believe their story.

They all stay awake the whole night to edit, write and what not. He said that everyone works hard for a daily soap and not just the actors who are seen on-screen. He also said that fans are sometimes biased as they only believe what the popular faces say and not others. This is a big story in TV news.

Fans troll Rajan Shahi

However, many of the fans have not liked his statements. Many have trolled him for lying about the actors. One of the users wrote, "If the actors were so bad he could have thrown them out why didnt he

could have been gutsy like Ekta? And now gen 4 actors r not bad so why doesnt he deliver and same Anupama actors are not creating trouble why is he struggling there ?"

If the actors were so bad he could have thrown them out why didnt he

could have been gutsy like Ekta? And now gen 4 actors r not bad so why doesnt he deliver and same Anupama actors are not creating trouble why is he struggling there ? — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) December 3, 2023

Another user wrote, "Aj thak he has never given any postive statements on Actors who have stood up for themselves after the show ends. Sara blame Actors par dalo be it either for TRP or for their behaviour."

Aj thak he has never given any postive statements on Actors who have stood up for themselves after the show ends. Sara blame Actors par dalo be it either for TRP or for their behaviour. — Manny (@Manny87850445) December 3, 2023

Some have even supported Rajan Shahi. The user wrote, "rajan Shahi sahi bol rhy hai."

rajan Shahi sahi bol rhy hai — Karan Aly (@kKahaniNayi78) December 3, 2023

if you have guts tell the ACTORS who troubles you...Janta wants to know !! — Roohi ? (@Abhira_14) December 3, 2023

We as a grown and mentally capable person made the decision that your script sucked. No actor came and told us that. We been watching TV for 3 decades. We can see how bad your script was. yrkkh gen 3 was solely ruined by writers. No actors of gen 3 were unprofessional — Miragemaya (@Miragemaya1) December 3, 2023

Mind says to give full gaali to this particular person but I won’t be able to.

He is the one who blamed actors openly starting from hina/karan who worked for the show 10 years

Go and work with so hardworkingteam for your current shows instead of this sympathy game that will help — Test21 (@Test21374067155) December 3, 2023

You are such a big liar rajan shahi . U are the one who promised reunion and always says to us its akshara abhimanyu love story and now giving gyan . Gen4 upma bkwas sab dubgye

Why are u blaming those 5 actors?

Blame ur directors & writers for ur failure of all 3 shows !! — Roshini ? (@212Roshini) December 3, 2023

Rajan Shahi had apparently promised the viewers of having a reunion of the actors of the show but did not fulfill it and many also feel that he had issues with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and hence, he ended generation three soon. However, nobody has opened up anything about this. But netizens feel, Rajan Shahi is talking about Harshad and Pranali.

U know what actor goes through they have so much budern on them about each and every person of the set and think about their hard work and protray the charector how it's written and then you blame .sharam karlo bahi be thankful that you got that block buster gen 3 — Abhiraxsidkiara (@abhiraxsidkiara) December 3, 2023

I am a 50+ woman from Chennai. I saw Yrkkh only for HC's acting. A good story was completely messed up by the PH and still HC delivered. If RS had guts he should own up and not blame any actors. They all did well. RS-Disgusting behaviour. Karma ? — K.P. Sakhi (@KPSakhi) December 3, 2023

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the current cast of the show, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are a part of the new story.