Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa are some of the top TV shows in the country. Rajan Shahi is the man behind the top shows. He also has Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which is also making ample noise on social media. Talking about social media, all three TV shows are quite popular and have a separate fan base online. These fans react to the latest twists on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more shows quite vigorously. Rajan Shahi is not averse to trolling and hate on social media. The producer has opened up on the same.

Rajan Shahi talks about the negativity and trolling he receives on social media

The popular TV show producer gets hate from celebrity fans and fandom online almost every day. Rajan Shahi revealed that there are some people who pass derogatory comments not just at him but also at his daughter, Ishika Shahi. Rajan says that those comments are really below the belt. Well, that's distressing. The producer shares that he is open to constructive criticism and can take all positive and negative comments. Shahi says that the show is being made for the audience however, passing a personal remark is crossing the line. "You don't like it then stop watching it but why is there so much of hate?" the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa maker asks, a report in TC quotes him.

Rajan Shahi opens up on creative differences with Harshad Chopda

Recently, rumours went wild that all is not well between Rajan Shahi and Harshad Chopda. It was said that the two had major differences. Then came Rajan Shahi's statement about certain actors creating trouble on sets for the crew members. The Gen 3 fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slammed Rajan Shahi for the same. But recently, Shahi clarified that he has no issues with Harshad. The TV showrunner did admit that there were creative differences wherein Harshad voiced his opinion saying that he was not convinced with a particular scene. However, Shahi shared that such things keep happening all the time.

Not just for ending Harshad and Pranali Rathod's story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but Rajan has also faced flak for Samarth's death, separation of Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in Anupamaa, and more.