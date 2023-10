Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting good numbers on the TRP charts. The show is in the news ever since Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love track has begun again. The latest promo of the show has left everyone surprised. In the promo, we see Akshara getting to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav’s child. All this happens when she is about to marry Abhimanyu. The show is currently witnessing the grand wedding ceremony of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu to die in a car accident; is Harshad Chodpa's exit confirmed?

Earlier, it was being reported that the makers are planning to take a generation leap soon. The show will take a 20 years leap after which Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will end. As per reports, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will leave the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 7 twists: Sujit plans to kill Akshara and Aarohi post his humiliation

Makers search for new lead actors

However, there was no confirmation on the same. But there were reports that the makers are looking for actors who can be the next lead in the show. Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra, Karan Wahi were reportedly approached for the lead role. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Abhimanyu really overreact over Akshara’s pregnancy?

Later, it was reported that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash will be playing the leads but Fahmaan recently confirmed that he is not doing the show and he has no idea about it. He also said that he was not informed about any such developments by his manager. Tejasswi did not react to the news yet.

Randeep Rai to enter YRKKH as lead?

Now, a new name is coming up who can be a part of the show as the lead. Yes, as per reports in Filmibeat, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Randeep Rai has been approached to be the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Harshad Chopda quits.

A source close to the portal said that Randeep Rai's name has been discussed on the table but nothing has been confirmed and the production house is busy auditioning the actors for the episodes after the leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The source added that Randeep is yet to give an audition or do a mock shoot for YRKKH but yes, he is in contention to play the male lead.

Further updates about Randeep will be clear in the upcoming days. It will be interesting to know if the rumours are true or not. As per reports, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will die in the show along with Abhir. However, nothing is confirmed.