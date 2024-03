Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show produced by Rajan Shahi recent underwent a leap. Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe took over as the leads. However, fans were in for a shock as Shehzada Dhami who played the role of Armaan and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the role of Ruhi got sacked from the show. Kut Production released an official statement revealing the reasons behind Shehzada and Pratiksha's ouster from the show. Shehzada's work ethic was questioned while Pratiksha being a newcomer couldn't deliver much to her character. Now, Rishab Jaisal who plays the role of Krish has reacted to the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe shares a cryptic post after being fired from Rajan Shahi show due to unprofessionalism

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rishabh Jaisal on Shehzada, Pratiksha's ouster

To India Forums, Rishabh Jaiswal shared that Shehzada and Pratiksha's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left everyone shocked. He said that it is quite difficult for the team but it is Rajan Shahi's decision adding "I am sure it is a fair one." Rishabh revealed that the team has gotten used to working together and that he has shared quite a few scenes with Shehzada and Pratiksha. He mentioned that it will be difficult for audiences too to strike a new camaraderie with new faces now as Armaan and Ruhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens react to Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Armaan, Ruhi

When asked what was the reason behind Shehzada and Pratiksha's ouster, he said that he isn't aware of the exact details. But confirmed that there was friction between the lead male actor and the production house. A build up of everything finally culminated into Shehzada Dhami's ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe haven't commented officially yet on the entire controversy. On social media, fans of Armaan and Ruhi are making posts sharing how much they will be missed. Shehzada and Samridhii's chemistry was being liked by the fans and fan following for them was slowly picking up.

Who has replaced Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe?

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have now replaced Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The first glimpses of them from the show are already out. Will the fans like the these new faces as Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Tweet to us and let us know.