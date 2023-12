Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai broke many hearts. They were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Their story went on for just two years and fans wanted to see more. People said that it was unfair to end the story in just two years. The makers of the show were trolled for removing Harshad and Pranali. Some felt that the makers purposely did so and just wanted to remove the two actors. After Harshad and Pranali, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads. They are seen in the show as Abhira and Armaan. However, the TRPs of the show have dropped down. The show is no more amongst the top five shows and the reason is the leap that took place. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. And you guys can join us for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda teases Pranali Rathod over the age gap; asks her to reveal when she first saw him

Due to the leap, the audience have not been able to accept the new cast. The new cast is getting hatred and are being trolled on social media. Netizens are saying things that the new cast cannot replace the old one. Now, Rishabh Jaiswal who plays the role of Krish Poddar in the show has reacted to the hate the new cast is getting.

Rishabh Jaisal talks about the environment on the sets now

Rishabh spoke to ETimes and spoke about how things are right now on the sets. He said that everything is quite good and whatever news is coming about TRPs, and production, everything is positive. He said that whatever is happening is a part and parcel of the show.

He added that one cannot always be on the top and there might be a downfall now but they will go up soon. He also reacted to the hate the show is getting after the leap. He said that it is difficult for the audience to register the new cast and the new story as they are all glued to the old cast. This is a big story in TV news.

Rishabh reveals the new cast of YRKKH gets hate even on Instagram

He said that even on Instagram they have been getting a lot of hate and this happens every time a show goes through a leap. He shared that everyone is very hopeful on the sets. He further expressed his happiness of being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

He said that his mother and sister used to watch the and even he has seen certain parts and is happy to be a part of the show now.