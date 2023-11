Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest running TV shows. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra being the lead. It took a leap and Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan carried the story forward. The second leap saw Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. Now, it is time for another leap. The fourth generation of the show will see Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Rishabh Jaiswal and many more. As there is immense hype around Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Rishabh Jaiswal recently revealed how he managed to bag a role in the popular show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment; shares a message for fans as he signs off with Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal reveals how he bagged the show

Rishabh Jaiwal will be essaying the role of Krish Poddar in the show. He will be playing the role of Armaan Poddar played by Shehzada Dhami's younger brother. In a recent interview with Etimes, Rishabh Jaiswal revealed how he bagged the role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He credited his role in Anupamaa for the same. Anupamaa was his first show that is produced by DKP and he thanks Rajan Shahi for giving him a second chance with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even though his track in Anupamaa did not last long, he believes, "The impact in Anupamaa had worked in favour of me for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. " Rishabh Jaiswal expressed happiness over being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and stated that he used to watch the show as a kid. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann's DevTara takeover from Anupamaa's MaAn and AbhiRa?

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

What happens next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The new promo revealing the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is already out and has gone viral on entertainment news. Fans are utterly sadden as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's track as Abhimanyu and Akshara is coming to an end. They were together known as AbhiRa and their crackling chemistry kept audiences' hooked to the screens. If reports are to be believed, Harshad Chopda has already shot for the last episode of the show and was in tears on his last day. Now the story will be taken forward by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as leading characters with many new faces adding to the cast of the show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall