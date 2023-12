Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show's new story has begun with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The new story was not easily accepted initially as fans but now fans have accepted the new story and the actors. The TRPs of the show have been amazing again and it is amongst the top five shows now. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new story of the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Rohit to be perceived dead by Armaan, Ruhi and the Poddars? Shivam Khajuria's track put on hold?

Rishabh Jaiswal talks about his experience working in YRKKH

Rishabh Jaiswal is seen as Krish in the show. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Rishabh spoke about his experience working with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team. He said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a legacy show which has been from multiple generations and he is happy to get a chance to be a part of something which he has seen from his childhood.

He mentioned that they had low TRPs but they are slowly getting back the charm. He further spoke about his character in the show. He said that the show gives a complete family vibe. He added, "I have done two shows but I haven't seen such an environment and such positive energy on the sets."

He further said that his character is a rebel and a little mischievous who also likes to explore too. He calls Krish a complete Gen Z kid.

He also went on to speak about creative differences. He revealed if he had creative differences. He said that they don't have creative differences as there is no confusion. He shared that one thing very good about the show and it is that there is a lot of clarity of what has to be done and what is expected.