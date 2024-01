Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show is back in the Top 5 on the TRP chart. Samridhii plays Abhira while Shehzada plays Armaan Poddar. Due to Akshara's promise, Armaan married Abhira. It is a deal between Abhira and Armaan for a year. Armaan loved Ruhi but she got married to Rohit, Armaan's younger brother. Pratiksha Honmukhe plays Ruhi and Shivam Khajuria plays Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Rohit to meet with an accident

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Rohit leaving the Poddars out of the blue on New Years' Eve. Everyone blamed Abhira for the same, including Armaan (Shehzada Dhami). It is because Rohit last spoke to Abhira before leaving the house. Everyone assumes that Abhira must have said something to Rohit because of which he left the house. But that's not the case. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tracking Rohit. She tells him about the situation at the Poddars. But Rohit does not respond. He then messages Dadisa, that is, Kaveri Poddar saying that it was his decision to leave the house and it will be his decision to return. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal shares his experience being a part of the show; says 'I haven't seen such...'

Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) has finally come around and has decided to return to Poddars. He is seeking to annul his marriage with Ruhi. Yes, you read that right. Rohit will do it for the sake of his big brother. But before anything happens, Rohit will meet with an accident. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Rohit to be perceived dead by Armaan, Ruhi and the Poddars? Shivam Khajuria's track put on hold?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler Will Armaan blame Abhira for Rohit's accident?

The pace of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite fast. Rohit had disappeared just a couple of days ago and was about to return that the makers are now bringing in an accident track. Abhira and Madhav will get the news from the police about Rohit's accident. Abhira informs Armaan that Rohit has met with an accident and is untraceable. Will Armaan and the Poddars yet again blame Abhira for the same? Well, it was Abhira who reached out to Rohit again. Will the Poddars learn no lesson? Will Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) also blame Abhira?