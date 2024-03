Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love from everyone. The fourth generation story of the show has been quite interesting and we have seen so many twists and turns in the story. We all know how Armaan and Ruhi have been connected but they got married to other people. Armaan is with Abhira and Ruhi married Armaan's brother Rohit. Rohit is a bubbly and happy guy and loved Ruhi a lot. He also loved his elder brother Armaan and was hurt when he came to know about Armaan and Ruhi's past. He was lost and depressed and suddenly disappeared from the Poddar house. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly wishes her show to be like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's why

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla feels men do get affected by a woman's progress; talks about the important person in her life [Exclusive]

Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit will be back

It was reported that by the police that his car had fallen of a mountain and everyone presumed him to be dead but Dadisa decided to wait until she sees his body. However, now even Dadisa has agreed to it and has set Ruhi free. Ruhi is struggling with the thoughts of Rohit gone away suddenly and her feelings for Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Abhira meets with a fatal accident because of Dadisa? Will Armaan lose her forever?

Manish has found a new guy for Ruhi but she does not want to get married as she still loves Armaan. Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit had revealed earlier that he would return to the show. Recently, Shivam spoke to BollywoodLife and revealed that his character will return soon in the show and there will be big twists happening.

Will Rohit be a changed person post returning?

Now, we asked Shivam if Rohit will turn negative or will be a changed person after he returns to Poddar house since he knows about Ruhi and Armaan.

Rohit said, "You never know if Rohit will change or not. A lot of things are going on in Rohit's head. There is no clue with what thoughts will Rohit return. It is too early to predict Rohit now. Rohit's wife Ruhi went away from him and now she is even getting married and Rohit's brother used to love his wife, so all these things are in Rohit's head. But there is also a thing about family as Armaan is his brother and Ruhi is his wife. So, with what intentions he will return will be understood only in the show."

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Apart from Samridhii, Shehzada and Shivam, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.