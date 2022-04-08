Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romiit Raaj to grace AbhiRa wedding by replacing THIS actor and character

is gearing up towards the grand AbhiRa wedding now. Their fans have been waiting for Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding for a long time now. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are doing a fab job as Abhi and Akshu. Fans are loving their chemistry on the show. So much so that some of the fans have already started shipping them in real life. Well, as actors they do have a ship name together which is Harshali. Yes, you read that right. Anyway, the AbhiRa wedding is going to happen soon. There are a lot of twists introduced on the show lately after which the grand wedding will take place. And guess what? A new entry will take place but in an old character. Uh-huh! Now with the wedding taking place, all of Akshu and Abhimanyu's relatives are expected to join them right? So, how will Keerti and Naksh be behind? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli makes heads turn as she poses in front of a mirror; calls her reflection ‘hotter’

used to play Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was paired opposite Harsha Khandeparkar in the show. Previously Mohena Kumari played the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, Naksh and Keerti will reportedly be back for the grand AbhiRa wedding. Shehzad will not be playing Naksh anymore. And instead, Romiit Raaj has replaced him as Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yep, that's true. A report in TellyChakkar said that Romit is brought aboard as Naksh. There won't be Kartik or Naira/Sirat during Akshu's wedding. But Naksh and Keerti's presence might add more drama. As for whether Harsha is returning as Keerti is not confirmed.

Meanwhile, the drama is at its peak in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Akshara has finally learned that Aarohi caused Manjiri's accident and hid it. Akshara slaps her and takes her to Birla hospital to confess the same to Abhimanyu. The latter, on the other hand, is unaware. He is planning a surprise for Akshara. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi fainting as Akshara is about to reveal the truth.