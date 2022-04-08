Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romiit Raaj to grace AbhiRa wedding by replacing THIS actor and character

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming: Romiit Raaj to replace THIS actor to attend Abhi (Harshad Chopda) and Akshu's (Pranali Rathod) wedding. Check out which actor he is replacing below...