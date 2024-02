Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Interesting twists and turns await in Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show. The makers are leaving no stone unturned and the viewers have been glued to the screens with the ongoing and upcoming twists. In the latest episodes, we saw Armaan saving Abhira from Yuvraj's clutches. Armaan is angry at Abhira but later understands her point of view after reading the diary. And now, in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see Ruhi being a third wheel in their special moment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi joins Armaan and Abhira on their ice-scream date

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) leaving for her B Nanu's house. She spots Armaan's car and phone in the car. She gets worried about Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and considers calling the police, fearing that they have yet again gotten into some trouble. However, upon reaching the spot, she sees Armaan and Abhira's confession and understanding. Armaan and Abhira have been confessing and acknowledging each others' efforts ever since they got married. Armaan has started to understand Abhira more and vice versa. Ruhi's phone rings and they finally spot her. Also Read - After Rajan Shahi slams Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors for being unprofessional; Gaurav Sharma opens up about working with DKP team [Exclusive]

Armaan makes Ruhi join them. He reveals to Abhira that if not for Ruhi, Yuvraj would have married her. He reveals to her that Ruhi told him about Yuvraj's messages to Abhira. The trio will be seen bonding over an ice cream. Ruhi and Abhira, for a change, seem to get along really well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan goes on a guilt trip about hurting Abhira; pours his heart out in front of Ruhi

Netizens react to Ruhi's presence at Armaan and Abhira's special moments

Now, this moment has been watched by the fans on the App already. And they are reacting to the same. Ruhi, Armaan and Abhira's bond has got mixed responses. Some did not like Ruhi's interruption while others were happy to see Abhira and Ruhi bond. Check out the reactions here:

Ru comes in their world uninvited and Ar says it's because of her, he could reach Ab on time. True. Ru is the symbolic Vasuki, unless the churning happens Lakshmi can't emerge from depth of ocean or the union of Lakshmi Narayan can't happen #yrkkh — Meera Gopalakrishnan (@mira_gopal) February 28, 2024

❥Abhira<3♡??

❥Armaan is such a supportive &

caring partner also friend

❥Ruhi is also a cutie #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/motGDxizsj — ??????♡.´ˎ˗ (@ItsSweety_07) February 28, 2024

Best scene of the entire gen4. The relationship of girls is so sweet when they forget Ar and their position in his life. That can only happen when Ru is made Ab ka family and that's exactly what I am looking forward to. That Ab executes Ar's promise to Ru #yrkkh https://t.co/VOd89CmFXk — Meera Gopalakrishnan (@mira_gopal) February 28, 2024

This scene is so good, yet to watch episode bt makers why chuhi always be in every ar& abhira scenes? I accept it if Rohit or any family members would hv been there but here, enough ?#yrkkh

That's why I never ever praise toffee,still 2 timers ? https://t.co/6uokdTroZO — Guddu (@Guddu_way) February 28, 2024

also why is ruhis face inserted to everyone of their scenes what is her bad acting adding? #yrkkh

pic.twitter.com/hbNyMaDDdx — maya (@mayasdizis) February 28, 2024

Ruhi saw Armaan's car on empty road then found his phone in car n was worried about Armaan - Abhira's safety. She thought to call police. But she didn't feel the necessity of calling police when Vidya was kidnapped ? #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/1Dk1wjcvf1 — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 28, 2024

Ruhi' s phone could have ring after their conversation ended..i get it ruhi needs to see abhimaan closeness but in every scene keeping her is annoying..ruhi's expression was calm today..for the first time m confused abt what she is thinking ? #yrkkh — Momrin? (@Momrin93) February 28, 2024

We too deserve a wholesome abhimaan sequence w/o jabardasti third angle. Ru having bad or good intentions is not d issue the makers not giving us any alone sequence of the lead pair is d issue#yrkkh — Supriya (@a_sleepyy_head) February 28, 2024

His emotional sequence with Sam better than his emotional sequence with pra sorry but pra degrade sheh as actor a lot ?‍??‍??‍???‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️ #yrkkh https://t.co/qb2S7PVd1C — Elmire kniza ?????? المير كنزة (كوكي kouki) (@kinzouelmire) February 28, 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Charu's expose to create differences between Armaan, Abhira?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira revealing to Dadisa that Charu is working at her office and she was dropped off by their boss, Dev. Dadisaa will question Abhira for hiding the truth. Armaan will also question her. Will this create differences between Armaan and Abhira?