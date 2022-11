Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular TV shows which has a massive fan following both online and on the TRP charts. It currently stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead with a lot of extended cast members that form a family of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod is the daughter of Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The two rose to fame as Kartik and Naira. Other casts introduced in the Gen 2 of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi and others. Sachin Tyagi, who plays Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa recently revealed that he misses Mohsin Khan a lot.

Sachin Tyagi misses Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sachin Tyagi played Mohsin Khan's father in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The relationship had a journey of its own and fans loved them all as Manish Goenka and Kartik Goenka. Mohsin has moved on from the show but Sachin is very much a part of it. He plays Bade Papa to Kairav (Mayank Arora), Akshara (Pranali Rathod), Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Vansh. With the new generation come in, the actor loves shooting but misses his bond with Mohsin on the sets.

Sachin reminisces his bond with Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While revealing that he misses Mohsin Khan, Sachin adds that Mohsin had a very weird and different sense of humour. He recalls going on walks with the handsome heartthrob whenever they had breaks between shoots. "We used to pull everyone’s legs and have a lot of fun together," he adds.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story

Since the TRP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have improved, it's been all over Entertainment News. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Akshara returning to Birla Mansion with Abhimanyu. Though Manish was against Abhimanyu as he hurt Akshara. He was happy when he saw Akshu happy. Now, as per the ongoing track, Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri will warn Akshara from hurting Abhimanyu again.