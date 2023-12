Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken over the reins from Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since the show took a leap after the demise of Abhimayu and Abhir in the show, the rating just kept declining. It was out of the TOP 10 once but bounced back in but still struggled on the TRP charts. And now, it is back in TOP 5. Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira has reacted to the same.

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai entering the Top 5

Samridhii Shukla is super excited about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bouncing back into the top 5 on the TRP chart. She exclaims that it was the moment that she had been waiting for. And Samridhii said that she might sound positive, but she had an intuition that it would happen and that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai would do well. She talked about how everything takes time to grow on people. Samridhii talks about how the whole team has been working very hard, everyone in the production, the actors and directors, everyone is doing their best. Samridhii was looking to the audience watching the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was sure that in time, they would like it. She is kinda overwhelmed.

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reacts to the trolling and negativity

Samridhii is very well aware of the trolling that has been happening on social media because, of course, the previous generation fans are not happy as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of the show. She feels trolling and negativity are all a part of the show. She feels if one is relishing the positivity and the good moments, then the trolling and negativity should be taken with a pinch of salt. She understands that one cannot just expect praisesall the time. "What you got to do is focus on your work, and we did that, and thankfully, we are in the top 5 race now, and it is a beautiful feeling. What else do I say about the same," she adds before signing off.