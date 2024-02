Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. The daily soap stars Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Shehzada Dhami as Armaan and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi. The show has taken an interesting turn with the return of Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj. Abhira and Akshara were harassed by Yuvraaj in Mussorie. Armaan has saved Abhira and thrown Yuvraj in jail but Armaan gets bail. Yuvraj also killed Akshara in the process. Abhira in the show hates Yuvraj but their off-screen equation can be seen in this playful reel video.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira and Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj share a reel together

Shehzada Dhami is quite active on social media and so is Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada and Pratiksha share videos and pics with each other on their gram. While Samridhii is active too, she has been sharing much content from the show. That is until now, Samridhii took to her gram and shared a reel in which she is seen talking to someone on the phone. She tells them, "Koi aisa ladka mile jo din raat mere baare mein soche, aashiqui mein paga ho jaye, jiski maa ko saas banau," At that moment, Yuvraj comes and asks, 'Kuch kahan baby?' And poof disappears Abhira. An annoyed Yuvraj says that it is cheating and that he won't play.

Watch the reel of Abhira and Yuvraj here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samridhii Shukla (@samridhiishuklaofficial)

Fans react to Samridhii Shukla and Gaurav Sharma's reel video

The reel is quite hilarious. While in the show right now Abhira has agreed to marry him, it seems, she will ditch him again. Fans are loving it. Fans are showering Gaurav aka Yuvraj with lots of love for his acting chops. Fans are also loving their cute jodi. In fact, some have even started shipping them as AbhiRaj. Yep, that's right. The comments under the post are just praises for the duo.

Watch the video from the sets of YRKKH here:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists, we will see Abhira making a sacrifice. She will leave Poddars and Armaan and elope with Yuvraj for their safety. Ruhi will learn about Abhira'sbig step. Armaan will get restless as Abhira goes missing.