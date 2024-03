Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The show has been running for more than 15 years now. The TRPs of the show have been amazing and people are loving the story of Abhira and Armaan. The story has finally got all the love and people have accepted the new cast. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Rishabh Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan, Ruhi's moments make netizens cringe; bring in Neil Bhatt's Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Recently, we all saw the episode where the Poddar family performed the traditional Rajasthani puppet dance. We saw the beautiful performances of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. We also saw Dadisa and Abhira's cute dance together where Abhira turned into a boy while Dadisa looked pretty in the blue lehenga. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Villagers attack Dadisa before court hearing; will Armaan blame Abhira for it?

Samridhii talks about the fun she had while shoot for the puppet dance

It was a fun dance sequence and people loved the performances. Many spoke about it on social media and called it cute. They praised the actors for it and now, Samridhii has reacted to shoot for the fun sequence. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, she said that it was a completely new experience for her and two props were used, the first one was a Rajasthani outfit and the second was the puppet dance.

She shared, "For the Rajasthani sequence, it was completely unique and enjoyable as I had to transform into a man and wear the moustache and other props. As for the puppet dance, it was more mechanical dancing and we used resistance bands which was kind of a good workout too."

Talking about the latest episodes, we will soon see Abhira fighting against Dadisa in the court. Abhira will be fighting the case for the poor villagers who accused Dadisa of burning their houses for the land that she claims to be hers. Dadisa makes Armaan fight the case from her side. It will be interesting to see how will Abhira find out the truth.