Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have impressed with their performance as Abhira and Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new generation story of the show has been getting all the attention now. Samridhii has done well as Abhira and is now one of the most loved actresses of telly town. She has carried forward a big show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai well after Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod. Her crackling chemistry with Shehzada Dhami has made everyone fall in love with Abhira and Armaan's jodi.



The scenes of Abhira and Armaan are always so cute. There is never a dull moment as we watch their story. They are the happy and chirpy couple and it feels so positive to watch their story. Now, Samridhii Shukla has opened up about her favourite scene of Abhira and Armaan from the show.

Samridhii reveals her favourite scene of Abhira and Armaan

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said that a character has a graph and that is the fun part. She shared that said that it would be unfair to say that she enjoys the emotional scenes which she does well. However, she has explored that she can do the chirpy, bright scenes where she says the fun one-liners also well.

She has got a good feedback for those scenes and said that such lively and fun scenes act as the breather amidst heavy scenes of daily soaps. She further added that one of best scenes to date is when Abhira explains everything to Armaan and he says sorry to her with tape on his mouth. She said, "That was one big monologue that I did in one go and I felt every emotion."

Well, that scene actually came out well and was one of the best scenes of Abhira and Armaan. Talking about the show, it also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

As per reports, we might also see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat in the show as Abhir Birla.