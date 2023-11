Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will soon quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their story as Abhimanyu and Akshara will end now. #AbhiRa fans are emotional as they do not want the story to end so soon. Akshara and Naitik’s story lasted for eight years while Kartik-Naira went upto four years. However, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story was shown just for two years. Hence, fans wanted more from this story to happen but the new generation story is starting soon. The show will now be headed by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as Abhira and Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer to take one year leap before Abhira-Armaan's story begins?

YRKKH new promo

The promo of the new generation released yesterday. This was a big story in Entertainment News. In the promo, we saw Abhira asking for a wish as she sees a meteor shower. She wishes to be a lawyer like her mother. Armaan is seen making a stylish entry in a car and he too sees the meteor shower. He wishes good for his family who has given him so much.

Ruhi then hugs Armaan and says that she wishes to be Mrs Ruhi Armaan Poddar. However, later we see Abhira getting married to Armaan and entering the Poddar family. Anita Raj is shown as the head of the Poddar family who hates Abhira for marrying Armaan.

She tells Abhira that she ruined Armaan’s life by marrying him and now her life will be ruined by the rules of the Poddar house. Anita Raj is seen saying that the lives of the daughters-in-law of Poddar family is only restricted to the house. But Abhira wants to be a lawyer.

A look at the promo of YRKKH

#NakSh, #KaiRa and #AbhiRa

The first generation starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra was loved by the audience. The simple story of Akshara and Naitik touched the hearts of the audience. The second generation story of Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi still has a massive fan following.

Soon, Harshad and Pranali took over as the leads and they were quick to make their place in the hearts of the audience. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara also impressed the audience.

Samridhii Shukla feels the pressure of heading a big show

Now, the fourth generation is starting and Samridhii is the female lead. She will be playing Abhira Sharma. Samridhii spoke to Etimes about how she felt when she was offered the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Samridhii said she was very happy but just after that she felt a lot of pressure as it is a big responsibility. She shared that before her there have been three leads who have made the show reach big heights and now she has to maintain it or surpass it.

She said that it is not easy but she will try her best. She also added that if the audience keep loving her, she will surely be able to do the best for the show.

The new generation of the show will also star Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe.