Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the new story of the show began yesterday. It was the first episode of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as Abhira and Armaan. They made everyone love the new characters of the show. Apart from them, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and more; a look at who plays what role from the new cast

The story began yesterday and we saw Abhira living with her mother in Mussoorie. They both run a resort in Mussoorie and Akshara is also continuing her profession as a lawyer there. Akshara and Abhira share a beautiful bond. Akshara is everything to Abhira and she cannot live without her mother. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod has already bagged a new TV show?

It is a beautiful story of a mother and a daughter. In the recent episodes, we also saw Abhira's cuteness. She is seen cracking some funny jokes and Akshara gets annoyed hearing the lame jokes. Looking at this fun and happy side of Abhira, fans are reminded of Abhinav Sharma. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira hopes audience will shower love on them; says, 'All have given their blood and sweat'

Fans feel Abhira is like Abhinav Sharma

Fans feel Abhira is same like her father Abhinav Sharma. They are happy that the makers have made Abhira like her father. They are loving the similarities between her and Abhinav.

One of the fans wrote, "Bhaisaab papa ki beti thank you makers Abhira koh Abhinav jaisa bnane k liye Aap logoh ka best decision h yeah #AbhiraSharma #AbhiRa #Abhimaan #Maahira #Armaankiabhira #Akshnavkiabhira"

Another user wrote, "Bro she is total replica of her father OMGPj queen #AbhiraSharma is actual mini version of her Father #AbhinavSharma Abhinav bhi aise he PJs maarkar Akshara ko satata tha ab uska chotu version bhi yahi kar raha ha I just love you #AbhiraSharma #Akshnav #Yrkkh"

Bro she is total replica of her father OMG?Pj queen???? #AbhiraSharma is actual mini version of her Father #AbhinavSharma ??

Abhinav bhi aise he PJs maarkar Akshara ko satata tha ab uska chotu version bhi yahi kar raha hai??I just love you #AbhiraSharma #Akshnav #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/cRi6nnmXdR — Anjalina ? (@Anjalina4549) November 7, 2023

People are also praising Samridhii Shukla as Abhira Sharma. They find her cute and pretty. A user wrote, "No matter what haters says But I m liking #Samriddhi as #AbhiraSharma . She is beautiful cute , talented. #yrkkh"

No matter what haters says But I m liking #Samriddhi as #AbhiraSharma . She is beautiful ❤️ cute , talented. #yrkkh — Sam offline (@fairy_spixel) November 7, 2023

Lights ko disturb ??? By god #AbhiraSharma bahot husaati hai yaar? Sach mein aaj se mein isko chotu mini version of #AbhinavSharma he bulaungi?? matlab yaar puri ki puri apne papa pe gayi hai?? #SamridhiiShukla #AkshnavKiAbhira #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/wcPgOow7ue — Anjalina ? (@Anjalina4549) November 7, 2023

Well, looks like people are going to love this new story and new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.