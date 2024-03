Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention through its impeccable storyline. Viewers are loving the complexities of relationships between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. The recent courtroom drama has also garnered wide appreciation from the ardent fans of the Rajan Shahi show. However, do you know that the makers will soon bring a big twist in the show? And that's not all; we have learned that the twist may come around the Holi track of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Samridhii Shukla reveals an important update about the upcoming track of the show. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to add more drama in Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar starrer TV show

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla hints towards a MAJOR twist around the Holi track

The courtroom drama has just ended on the show. Fans loved the way Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla )were pitted against each other. While Armaan (Shehzada Dhami)wanted to save Dadisa at any cost, Abhira just wanted the truth to win. Eventually, Abhira came to know that Dadisa is indeed innocent and proved the same in court. Ardent fans of Abhimnaan are also happy with the recent episodes. In the upcoming episode, a romantic scene of Abhimaan will be shown where the duo will hug each other lovingly.

Problems for Abhimaan are now going to increase as Dadisa has taken a stern decision of removing Abhira from the Poddar house. Dadisa is hurt by Abhira's decision to stand against her in court and even tells Armaan that he too can leave with Abhira if he tries to stop her.

Now the makers are planning a big twist in the upcoming episode which will blow your mind. In fact, the makers will also introduce a Holi episode and the twist may be introduced around that time. Dropping a hint about the upcoming twist, Samridhii Shukla said, 'There's going to be a big dhamaka in the upcoming episode, which you will get to know after a few episodes. The Holi track will also be introduced soon, and a big twist may be introduced at that time. So I would request all the fans to wait and watch for the upcoming episodes.'

It would be interesting to see what the makers have in store for its viewers.