Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has started its fourth generation track. We are seeing Samridhii Shukla as AbhiRa. She is the daughter of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav Sharma (Jay Soni). It is Preeti Amin who is playing Akshara after the leap. We also have Sachin Tyagi on the show as Manish Goenka who is the great grand-father of AbhiRa. Of course, fans of the previous jodis AkshNav and AbhiRa are upset. Both the love stories did not get a happy ending. This left viewers rather disappointed. While fans of the two pairs are not actively commenting on the show as of now, people who are watching the show believe that Samridhii Shukla deserves a show. Here are the reasons for the same... Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa grabs top spot on TRP chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stable despite leap

Too early to judge Samridhii Shukla

It is way too early to pass comments on the new actress. Samridhii Shukla has done a decent job so far in the first couple of episodes. Also, the character seems to be a refreshing change from the typical female leads of ITV shows. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Amin reacts to replacing Pranali Rathod as Akshara; says, 'It was an overnight thing'

Good dancing skills

She has shown viewers that she is a good dancer. In fact, may found her better than all the main actors of the third gen combined. Samridhii Shukla did the dance sequence to welcome the Poddars on the show. This is what netizens had to say... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla as Abhira impresses; fans hail makers for making her like dad Abhinav Sharma

Trending Now

Deserves a chance

Fans know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a show that made stars out of young debutantes. The best example is Hina Khan who grew as Akshara with every passing episode. Even Pranali Rathod was not a very famous name before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers have had a history of getting the best out of newcomers, so let us wait and watch.

New pairs can be magical too

The third generation had the advantage of star power of Harshad Chopda. The hunk has a huge fandom based on his previous work. Shehzada Dhami is a new face in comparison. But we have seen even young jodis doing well on ITV shows so they need a little more time.

Amending mistakes

It is very much possible that the makers will try to avoid or not repeat same tracks as generation three. While everyone is saying that Akshara and Roohi will be Devrani and Jethani, we hope that is not the case here.