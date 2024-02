Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now focused on the lives of the fourth generation. We are seeing how Armaan Poddar (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) are coming closer by the day. Of course, there are issues as Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) wants to reignite her love story with Armaan as she has been married to Rohit against her will. Samridhii Shukla is getting a lot of love for her performance as Abhira. The actress has the cute quotient and acting chops needed to play the spunky young 20-something on the show. But Shehzada Dhami and she have been trolled quite a bit by some fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to separate Abhira and Armaan; creates rift between the couple

Samriddhi Shukla age-shamed as Auntyji

On the show, Samridhii Shukla aka AbhiRa is shown to be in her early 20s while in real life she is 28. One troll said that Samridhii Shukla does not look as pretty as Pranali Rathod on screen. She also said that she is an aunty. Needless to say, fans are very upset. There are repeated requests to not degrade actors based on reel life characters but people just do not seem to get it. Take a look at some of the reactions here... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Ruhi determined to get close to Armaan; will it ignite Abhira's jealousy?

Those mfs (2 or 3) dragging Pinu for this tweet ,oh hello tere ye aunty ji is 28 ,other leads are older than pur girl my girl is youngest and she has long way to go ,better wale of gen 4 who bash real persons for their bond should stfu ? https://t.co/pHMa8Kz6dr — Sid (@Siddmadd) February 1, 2024

Acting tak comment karna theek hai

Apni fav ki achi acting ke liye defend nhi kar payi toh age shaming karne lagi and ab Sam ke parents and uske birth mai questions kar rahe ho

Isse tumhari parents ki parvarish dikh rhi hai #yrkkh https://t.co/LaIch45owY — Apricity☀️?️ (@apricity_joy) February 1, 2024

Churidhii parents giving her to birth is a biggest mistake because her face is so meh ?? I can't see it#yrkkh https://t.co/rlbDHOcTNE — pinuu (@pranalixx) February 1, 2024

Samriddhi acts better than pranali #yrkkh — lillyflower (@lillyflowe7069) February 1, 2024

While none of the actors have said anything, their fans seem to have no chill. Everyone was surprised when the ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tumbled even after the hit pairing of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The makers changed the track and brought Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma to spice up the proceedings. This is about the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav.