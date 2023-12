Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has ended and it was an emotional moment for fans. Abhimanyu and Akshara were loved by the audience and soon we saw the new story starting. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered as the leads. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has been loved. But fans are not quite happy with the new story and hence we also saw the TRPs of the show dropping. The new story of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi fall in love while Armaan and Abhira begin as enemies. Abhira's mother Akshara is Armaan's professor. However, Armaan's family decides to get Ruhi's hand in marriage for Rohit. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria opens up on off-screen chemistry with Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi

A misunderstanding between Armaan and Ruhi makes the latter decide to marry Rohit. Armaan, on the other hand, goes to help Abhira and Akshara. But Akshara gets shot and hence she asks Armaan to marry Abhira. To fulfill her last wish Armaan marries Abhira and Ruhi marries Armaan's brother Rohit.

Similarities between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Many fans pointed out that this story is similar to Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we had Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Virat loved Pakhi but due to Sai's father's demise, he had to marry her. Pakhi gets married to Virat's brother, Samrat. People said that the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is similar and hence the TRPs of the show have dropped. This is a big story in TV news.

Samridhii Shukla reacts to similar tracks of YRKKH and GHKPM

Now, speaking to India Forums. Samridhii Shukla has reacted to the similar tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She said that she has heard of the similarities but she has not seen the full show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hence she cannot exactly comment on it.

She said that certain aspects are beyond their control and the audience is perceptive, and it's essential to acknowledge that each person has their role in the industry. She added that primary responsibility is to perform, and everyone involved in the production has their designated tasks.

However, she said she cannot comment on the extent of resemblance between her show and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin since she hasn't watched it. But she trusts that their team will handle this narrative well.

She added, "Our focus is on acting, and we have confidence in our team's ability to guide the storyline. Hopefully, the decisions they make will prove beneficial for us."

New cast of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also star Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe.