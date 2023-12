Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai broke many hearts. Fans are not able to accept the fact that the generation leap has taken place. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara was loved by the audience but it ended in just two years. Fans are upset with the makers and are trolling them for ending such a beautiful story. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara also ended on a sad note. They did not have a happy ending. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads. They play the role of Abhira and Armaan in the show. The new story has begun but many of the fans have not accepted it yet. People have been only wanting Harshad, Pranali back in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 winners: Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Dev Sharma bag the top honours

People have even trolled the new cast and shared hate messages for them on social media. The TRPs of the show have also been low and netizens have not yet accepted the new cast of the show. Samridhii who plays Abhira has now reacted to the hate the new cast is getting.

Samridhii Shukla reacts to the hate new cast is getting

She spoke to India Forums and said that the moment they become a public figure, they have to accept the fact that they will be trolled, bullied and even appreciated. She added that one cannot be a cry baby and say that people are talking.

She added, "You are a public figure. It does not change the fact that we do feel bad. There are days when we are pulled down, and there are also days when we are appreciated." She further added that the audience is emotional, innocent, and naive. This is a big story in TV news.

Samridhii believes they will be accepted

She said that we all need to understand that the audience was invested in different people earlier, and if overnight someone goes through even a minor change, they feel bad. Samridhii shared that the audience will take time to get used to the new cast and new people. However, she is sure that the new cast and the story will be accepted by the audience soon.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also in the show.