Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The end of Abhimanyu and Akshara made fans go crazy. They had a massive fan following and it is difficult for fans to believe that the story has ended. Harshad and Pranali were in the show for just two years and hence fans found it unfair. They slammed the makers for ending the story abruptly and bringing in new characters. The new stars, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami also had to deal with the trolling because Harshad, Pranali have a huge fan following. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has begun but it is not getting good response from the audience. They TRPs of the show have dropped and as per reports, the channel has given a notice to the show's makers to bring back the good numbers or the show will have to go off-air. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reacts to fallout with Rajan Shahi

Samridhii Shukla reacts to rumours of YRKKH getting a notice from channel

However, nobody has reacted to the rumours of the channel sending notice. Now, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira has reacted to the same. Speaking to India Forums, Samridhii Shukla said that she has been tagged in posts about the same on social media but she does not know anything about it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla starrer TV show needs to rule TRP charts again

She added that they have not been told anything officially. She said, "Until you do not receive an official notice, I think I will call it a rumor. No, I do not think it is happening." Also Read - Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta get married twice to BF Saurabh?

Trending Now

She further said that social media is very misguided and so this is one of those things. She said that they have not been informed about it and this is her statement. This is a big story in TV news.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also in the show.