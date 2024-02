Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone's attention. The interesting storyline is winning hearts and the jodi of Abhira and Armaan is winning hearts. Samridhii and Shehzada have been appreciated for their performances in the show. They have made their place in the hearts of the audience. Abhira and Armaan have started the fourth generation of the show and in the beginning, fans were not quiet happy with it. But now, the story is getting all the love and praise. Samridhii Shukla has received praises for her performance as Abhira. She has carried forward the legacy of Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod really well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Sanjay or Ruhi, who planned Yuvraj's return to separate Armaan and Abhira?

Samridhii on playing the role of Abhira

However, Samridhii has now revealed that she was apprehensive about playing Abhira in the show. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "I love the character of Abhira. I have to say that I was very apprehensive for at least a week or 15 days, I couldn't understand what to do because I wanted to understand my character." She added that now she has got found the rhythm and started to have fun with it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Was Samridhi Shukla aka Abhira once dating THIS co-star?

She further said that is why before playing any game, you need to first learn the rules and then you can play. Samridhhii is trying to do the same with Abhira. She shared that now she knows her character and is trying to incorporate all the things. She also said that it is fun to play Abhira as Abhira is completely opposite of Samridhii.

Samridhii said that Abhira has no filter and she thinks that is beautiful because she is not like that she lets out through Abhira. She gets to live that sort of life through Abhira.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.