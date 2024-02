Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a massive fan following. The new story of the show is getting love from the audience. People have loved the new jodi of Abhira and Armaan. Fans of the show were upset when Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left. They were not happy with the changes in the show and could not accept the new cast of the show. However, Samridhii and Shehzada's story managed to make a place in the hearts of the audience. Samridhii and Shehzada as Abhira and Armaan have become one of the most loved jodis of television. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

Samridhii on her chemistry with Shehzada Dhami

Their story has finally made everyone fall in love. Now, Samridhii has opened up about her chemistry with costar Shehzada Dhami. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, she said that they both are cordial and professional actors and it shows in the chemistry and that is what matters the most. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla reveals what she loves the most about her character; 'Abhira is not a typical...'

Samridhii on creative freedom on sets

She further spoke about creative freedom on the sets of the show. She shared that everything is discussed with the director and whatever is right for the show is taken into consideration. She added that she feels blessed to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as she is attracting a lot of comments on her acting talent and how the audience is watching the show for her.

She added that such kind of feedbacks make her happy and she is full of gratitude. Samridhii had also spoken about her character and shared that she loves the way Abhira's lines have been written. She loved Abhira's one-liners.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.