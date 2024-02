Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have impressed everyone as Abhira and Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been loved for their performance and their chemistry. At the beginning of the fourth generation story, fans could not accept this jodi but now, they have won hearts and are the new favourites. Abhira and Armaan aka AbhiMaan's love story is getting all the attention now. Though they haven't fallen in love yet but Armaan supports Abhira and does everything for her. He married Abhira only because Akshara wanted them to be together and it was her last wish. He promised Akshara that he would always protect Abhira and help her be a successful lawyer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi learns about Abhira's sacrifice; to help Armaan find and rescue her from Yuvraaj?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Armaan goes against Abhira; asks Ruhi to take care of his mother after kidnapping fiasco

However, he did this despite being in love with Ruhi who got married to his younger brother, Rohit. Armaan went against his entire house who did not accept him and Abhira. However, he has another person from whom he needs to save Abhira. Yes, it was Yuvraj who killed Akshara because of his craziness towards Abhira. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi opens up on his absence from Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show

Trending Now

Armaan and Abhira's emotional scenes

Now, in the latest episode, we saw Yuvraj is back and he wants Abhira. He has warned Abhira that he will hurt the Poddar family if she does not leave Armaan and marry him. Yuvraj kidnapped Armaan's mother, Vidya and Abhira went in to save her.

Armaan got emotional as he heard this as he is very sensitive about his mother. Vidya is not his real mother but he loves her a lot. Armaan lost his real mother when he was young and now the thought of losing Vidya shattered him. In the latest episode, we saw how Ruhi tells Dadisa and Armaan that Abhira saved Vidya.

Fans shower love on Armaan and Abhira

Armaan gets emotional and we see him going down on his knees to thank Abhira. He kissed her hands and hugged her. Abhira also got emotional as she knew that all this happened because Yuvraj wanted her. The emotional scene between them got a lot of love and appreciation from fans.

People feel it is a bigger feeling that a proposal as well. They have loved the way Samridhii and Shehzada have portrayed this scene. A user wrote, "I don’t think I am getting over this scene any time soon like Armaan literally falling on his knees and kissing Abhira’s hands Dkp are going to give this man insane guilt trips #yrkkh"

I don’t think I am getting over this scene any time soon like Armaan literally falling on his knees and kissing Abhira’s hands ?? Dkp are going to give this man insane guilt trips #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/SHktGgqh1w — M (@mxyx66_) February 22, 2024

Another user wrote, "my obsession with this scene is insane, armaan on his knees, the kisses, touching her hands to his eyes out of gratitude, the handhold?!?!? and KUCH NAHI, literally top tier #yrkkh"

my obsession with this scene is insane, armaan on his knees, the kisses, touching her hands to his eyes out of gratitude, the handhold?!?!? and KUCH NAHI, literally top tier #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/sS7qAs95ca — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 22, 2024

mans fully went on his knees and kissed her hands twice to thank her I'm On The Floor.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/r8ooGnLpRF — muskiki ☁️ (@muskaanluvs) February 22, 2024

I feel so bad for Armaan he almost lost his second and the only mother he knows ?? but also can we see Armaan and Madhav teaming up to catch Yuvraj since he caused harm to both of their wives ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Q9cMSTt0lP — Dua✨ (@duaa2418) February 22, 2024

Armaan literally falling on his knees, kissing Abhira’s hands out of gratitude??? DKP WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO ME #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/QDrBk5yagV — M (@mxyx66_) February 22, 2024

armaan hugging abhira cuz his scared her comforting him omgg ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/k6QLUUXuFr — maya (@mayasdizis) February 22, 2024

sorry to the haters, but they are the only itv ship right now with the slow burn development AND the sauce!!!!!! #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/yHZtuAK11o — lamia (@donnapaulsen) February 22, 2024

armaan on his knees, expressing his gratitude to abhira is everything…

~tujh mein rab dikhta hai#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/n4rMnpOFiQ — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 22, 2024

when abhira finds out about armaan and ruhi and armaan has to beg for forgiveness, omg we’re gonna be served with insane guilt trips ??#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Rvad6tDdi0 — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 22, 2024

“Tere bina hai jeena kuch nahi” …

He was on his knees and she came down on hersfor him , she saw him vulnerable and shed tears along with him while he held on to her tight.

Armaan was at his 10 today , she gave him her 90 and together they made it a 100. #yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/5F2D2t8WN5 — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 22, 2024

armaan on his knees for abhira is my roman empire ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/JVd9WMJM5t — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 22, 2024

Well, we too love this beautiful #AbhiMaan scene!

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.