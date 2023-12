Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer seen as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post their exit, we saw Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entering the show. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has started. However, it seems fans are not happy with the new story. They are all missing Harshad and Pranali. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ended in just two years and fans wanted more of them. The story looked incomplete and Abhimanyu, Akshara did not have a happy ending. This left fans disappointed. This has affected the new story of the show. The audience is not able to accept the new faces and the new story. Hence, the TRPs of the show have dropped. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod reunite, Karishma Sawant's shocking revelation and more MAJOR updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers receive notices due to low TRPs

People are not able to connect with the new characters and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is no longer among the top five shows on the TRP charts. As per reports, the channel was expecting a lot from the show but nothing great has happened. Hence, Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai is under scanner. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Another star to quit the show just days after leap; will new twists and turns boost TRPs?

As per Gossips TV, the channel has issued a notice to Rajan Shahi to revive the ratings within one month or else the show will have to go off-air. Not just Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has also received a warning. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 nominees: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, or Adnan Khan? Who will win the top honours?

The post of X read, "#SuperExclusive Star Plus issues a notice to #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai and #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi , challenging the makers to revive their TRP within one month! Will the shows soar or sink? @GossipsTv BREAKING"

Take a look at the post here:

#SuperExclusive Star Plus issues a notice to #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai and #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi , challenging the makers to revive their TRP within one month! Will the shows soar or sink?@GossipsTv BREAKING pic.twitter.com/lViDlSDcj3 — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) December 4, 2023

New cast of YRKKH

However nothing has been confirmed yet about the news. Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of it.