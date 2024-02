Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the lead. The fourth generation story of the show was not accepted earlier but now people are loving the story of Abhira and Armaan. They have finally made a place in the hearts of the audience. The new cast of the show also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Veteran actress Anita Raj plays the role of Dadisa in the show. She is the head of the Poddar family. The actress has been loved for her performance in the show. She has been one of the fittest actresses in the industry and her Instagram account is proof.

Anita Raj's birthday celebration on the sets of YRKKH

She celebrated her 61st birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on February 29. Her birthday was on February 28 but the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi and the cast members planned a party for her the next day. They invited the media and had a grand cake-cutting ceremony.

During the cake-cutting, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami spoke about their bond with Anita Raj. Anita Raj said that the young actors on the set are talented and she guides them and also gets to learn a lot. Shehzada said that this is his second show with Anita Raj and she is very talented.

He further said Anita is not only like his mother but even resembles his mother. He said that the give and take in scenes with her are excellent. Samridhii also praised Anita Raj and recalled the incident when they were shooting for the promo of their previous show. Samridhii is also working for the second time with her.



Samridhii revealed how Anita Raj did not mind standing in the hot sun and that too barefoot. She spoke about how humble the veteran actress is.

Anita Raj also thanked the media for coming and even thanked Rajan Shahi for the birthday surprise.