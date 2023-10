Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. The show will soon take a generation leap and the makers of the show recently introduced the new cast of the show. Yes, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will end soon and we will have Abhira’s story coming up. Abhira is Akshara and Abhinav’s daughter and the next story will be revolving around her. Rajan Shahi and team announced that Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will play the lead role after Harshad and Pranali leave. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here's why Samridhi Shukla was chosen to replace Pranali Rathod post leap

A promo has released where we see Akshara talking about her daughter Abhira. Abhira is seen becoming a lawyer just like her mother and Akshara is concerned how Abhira will handle her relationships in life.

Samridhii, Shehzada to follow Akshara-Naitik's story?

However, fans are wondering how will the story of Samridhii and Shehzada be. The first generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had an arranged marriage story and the second had a love marriage story. The third generation of Abhimanyu and Akshara had a love marriage but it shows how problems started after marriage.

Now, as per reports on social media, the fourth generation will again be a Akshara and Naitik kind of love story. Yes, Abhira will have an arranged marriage and it will again be a Akshara and Naitik story but with a modern touch. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold.

Not Birlas but Goenkas to continue after leap

Talking about the rest of the cast, as per reports, the Goenka family will continue post the leap. The Birla family will not be a part of the story now. Manish, Swarna, Kairav, Muskaan will be seen with Abhira in her new journey of life.

New cast members of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be entering the show as well. This is currently a big story in Entertainment News.

Talking about the latest track, Abhimanyu gets arrested in a fraud case because of his mother, Manjiri. She does it so that his marriage with Akshara stops. Abhimanyu has now come to know about his mother’s evil plans and will break all ties with her.