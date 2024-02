Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the talk of the town. Their performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have impressed the audience. Abhira and Armaan have become the new favourite jodi of the show. As per the latest story, Armaan married Abhira because Akshara wanted him to protect her from Yuvraj. Abhira and Armaan were happily managing their lives but now, Yuvraj is back. He is aware that Abhira is married to Armaan but still wants her as his wife. His craziness towards Abhira is growing and for that, he tried to harm Armaan's mother. Abhira has been hiding about Yuvraj's return from Armaan so that he can concentrate on his family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraj begins preparations for wedding with Abhira; will Armaan and Ruhi reach on time to save her?

Samridhii Shukla impresses with her latest performance

However, seeing Armaan's breakdown post Vidya's kidnapping, Abhira decides to sacrifice herself for the Poddar family's safety. She tells Yuvraj that she will marry him and he asks her to reach the airport next day. In the latest episode, we saw Abhira's breakdown as she expresses her fear of losing a family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira, Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj's hilarious reel make fans ship them as 'Abhiraj' [Watch]

She brought gifts from her first salary for all the family members. She remembered her happy times with them. Samridhii Shukla has been the highlight of today's episode. She has beautifully portrayed all the emotions of fear, happiness, love and anger.

The way Abhira remembers her first meeting with Armaan and her feeling of wanting to be with his family is so beautiful. Samridhii has been receiving love from the audience for her performance in the latest episode.

Fans shower love on Samridhii Shukla

One of the users wrote, "What an incredible episode of #YRKKH today. Abhira leaving something back for everyone in the family. In such short time she’s formed attachments to everyone, even after all she endured. #SamridhiiShukla was outstanding in portraying Abhira’s fear, love, courage, innocence. The scene where she writes Armaan a letter had me crying."

Another user wrote, "This was totally Abhira’s episode. Sam was phenomenal today. She ate and left no crumbs #yrkkh #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh4 #SamridhiiShukla"

Abhira was emotional while leaving Poddars house n left some notes or gift for every family member. Moreover Abhinav's bgm for Abhira throughout the episode not helping either ?? Sam in emotional scenes hits different ?❤ #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/oMhUBFHNbd — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 23, 2024

Abhira gifting something or leaving notes to all Poddars house members before leaving the house n getting emotional while bidding final good bye was ??? #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/W9XiuoaOFS — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 23, 2024

This scene is so touching!

Felt so sad that this sunshine char had to go thru so much!#SamridhiiShukla is absolutely amazing while delivering such emotional scenes!

Ngl looking fwd to the next episodes..she getting injured & Ar taking care of her wud be cherry on the cake #Yrkkh https://t.co/VGiKUbJQ8v — Shradha (@ShradhaReddy081) February 23, 2024

Her saying sorry to her khadoosmaan for everything ?

It's being heartbreaking ? and cute at same time ??.

Plz it should be reached to her khadoosmaan only?.#SamridhiiShukla | #AbhiraSharma | #Yrkkh#Yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/aJXqwdS3Fp — SayamxFaridhii (@NNitvi85154) February 23, 2024

#SamridhiiShukla constantly giving amazing performances..their is no proper background of emotional attachment of poddar's & abhira's but she make us feel as if there is a deep connection which we didn’t see on screem but it exist..#yrkkh — Momrin? (@Momrin93) February 23, 2024

Abhira gave her case file to Charu as she's leaving for Dubai with Yuvraj n wished Charu all luck to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. She's such a good n pure hearted soul?❤ #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla #yrkkh — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 23, 2024

Abhira wanting to gift cutest couple trophy to Meenu n Mannu but she couldn't do it as there's not enough time instead she gifted them a evil eye pendant while leaving ?? #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla #yrkkh — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 23, 2024

Feeling so bad for cutie Abhira ?? She's very stressed because of Yuvraj n couldn't able to tell Armaan Or anyone in the family as Yuvraj is spying the house and her each n every move. Sam nailed it in today's epi ? #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla #yrkkh — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) February 23, 2024

This is So Touching How #AbhiraSharma Get Emotional While Remembering The Moments She Spend With Poddars & Armaan?❤️Armaan Care For His Abhira When Her Hand Get Burn & Understand That Something Is Bothering Her?❤️#AbhiMaan #Yrkkh #ArmaanPoddar #SamridhiiShukla #ShehzadaDhami pic.twitter.com/O3trz7g6j3 — ƒανѕχℓσνєя✨ (@fa15___) February 22, 2024

This is So Touching How #AbhiraSharma Get Emotional While Remembering Her Journey With Her Husband Armaan KhadoosMaan?❤️It Shows That How Will She Live Without Him & In Such A Little Time #ArmaanPoddar Become Her World?❤️#AbhiMaan #Yrkkh #SamridhiiShukla #ShehzadaDhami pic.twitter.com/MPARj9Qsv2 — ƒανѕχℓσνєя✨ (@fa15___) February 22, 2024

Well, Samridhii is surely winning hearts and she is brilliant as Abhira.

Talking about the other cast members, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia.