Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has captivated audiences' hearts with its interesting storyline and fascinating love triangle between Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira. However, the most loved character in the Rajan Shahi show is hands down Abhira, portrayed by Samridhii Shukla. Not only the character, but ardent fans of YRKKH also love Samridhii's real-life persona. Whether it's her Instagram reels, interviews, or the way she embodies the character of Abhira, social media users have time and again appreciated Samridhii as an artist. A recent video of the actress is now going viral, which has once again won netizens' hearts. Check out the video and social media users' reactions below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla's new video impresses netizens

The below video was posted by child artist Manthan Setia, who plays the role of Aryan Poddar in the Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Manthan is known to share hilarious behind-the-scenes and fun videos from the sets of Rajan Shahi's show. In the below video, Manthan captioned the video as 'If Abhira was a SOBO girl'. Samridhii Shukla hilariously imitates the typical SOBO girls. The actress portrays the accent and detailed nuances of the SOBO girls in a perfect manner, which impresses Manthan too. Check out the hilarious video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manthan Setia (@manthansetiaa)

Along with Manthan, even social media users were in awe of Samridhii's talent and hailed her for being an epitome of many talents. While one user commented that the only reason they watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is because of Samridhii Shukla, another wrote that they are in awe of Samridhii's talent. Check out the reactions below.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan has once again hurt Abhira by accusing her of stealing legal documents in order to win the case. Will Armaan be once again proved wrong? Will Abhira forgive Armaan this time? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to grab viewers' attention with its intriguing storyline.