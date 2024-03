Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The story is turning out to be quite interesting. Ruhi is getting jealous seeing Abhira and Armaan's closeness ever since Yuvraj was sent to jail. Armaan is thankful to Abhira for helping his family and he is now close to her. Ruhi is not liking this. The Poddars are already unhappy as they are still unable to find Rohit. His car was seen fallen off a mountain but they do not want to believe he is dead. Ruhi is still staying with the Poddars as their daughter-in-law. The Goenkas are worried about Ruhi's future and Manish wants her to come back and they want her to get married again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhira cheers on Armaan and Ruhi but will she support them after learning truth about their relationship?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan slaps a guest for questioning Ruhi's character; suspicious Abhira raises questions about their past

Manish has called his friend, Vikas Bharadwaj and wants Ruhi to marry Vikas's son, Manav. The Poddars have also started to accept the fact that Rohit is no more. Manish has called Manav and wants him to think of Ruhi. Sandeep Kumaar has entered the show as Manav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma on fans shipping Abhira and Yuvraaj; says 'Samridhi is equally responsible for all the love' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Sandeep Kumaar talks about his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sandeep Kumaar has returned to TV after two years. He spoke to Etimes about returning to TV with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that he is excited to be back on TV. He said he could not say no when he was offered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as his family also admires the show and the show is quite popular.

He further spoke about his character Manav in the show. He said that Manav is very charming and positive personality and always has a smile on his face. He shared that Manav is a doctor and does not want to get married but Manish and Vikas have influenced him to think of Ruhi.

He added that the story will have many twists and turns in the show. It will be interesting to see if Manav will get married to Ruhi or will Rohit return.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.