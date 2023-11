After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, many fans were disappointed. They wanted their favourite stars to remain in the show for some more time. It was quite heartbreaking to see Abhimanyu and Akshara's story ending. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have now entered the show as Abhira and Armaan. There will now be a new story starting. The first few episodes of the news story have impressed the audience. The TRPs have also come out good. As per the story, Abhira and Armaan's first meeting happened in Mussoorie at Abhira's resort. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ajay Kumar Nain to enter the Samridhii Shukla starrer; to create havoc in Abhira, Akshara's lives?

They had many fights and do not really like each other. Ruhi also arrives at the same resort and Armaan falls in love with her. Armaan's mother also likes Ruhi and wants her to get married to her son. It was earlier shown in the promo that Armaan and Ruhi will fall for each other but Armaan will have to marry Abhira.

Sandeep Rajora reveals why the new story of YRKKH will work

Now, many fans had called the story boring while some had appreciated the new story. Many have said that the story looks similar and would not get TRPs for the show. However, actor Sandeep Rajora who plays Madhav Poddar in the show feels the new story will work. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Sandeep Rajora revealed that audience will surely love the new season because it’s based on the integral value systems of our rich Indian culture and hence it is relatable. He also praised Rajan Shahi and said that he is excellent when it comes to showing human values and Indian culture. Shows like Anupamaa, Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are feathers in Rajan Shahi's cap and hence Sandeep is happy to be a part of his show.

Sandeep Rajora on Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi triangle

He further spoke about the love triangle. He shared, "The real test of love comes out only in a love triangle. It has jealousy, betrayal, hatred and heartbreak which makes it fun to watch. This, and a lot more, is in store for the viewers!"

He further spoke about his character, Madhav Poddar. He said that Madhav is a person who has lived life on his own terms, not aligned with the family business of law. Madhav is in the police force and is a self-made man with his independent belief systems.