Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show is winning audience's hearts with its impeccable storyline. Viewers are captivated by the love triangle between Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi. However, ardent fans of Abhimaan have often expressed their disappointment to the makers about the lack of on-screen romance between Abhira and Armaan. It seems like the makers have finally fulfilled their wish as in the upcoming episode, Abhira and Armaan embrace each other's presence with warmth. Additionally, there's a scene where Armaan pulls Abhira towards him, especially delighting the Abhimaan fandom.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens hail Abhimaan as the cutest on-screen couple

In the upcoming episode, fans of Abhira and Armaan will witness a cozy romance between the on-screen couple. Check out the reactions of the fans who have expressed their joy after witnessing the latest romantic scenes.

?? OMG Armaan, directly pulled her on your lap? This was so unexpected, for both of them, for us. And love it. #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/D8itsffhTv — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) March 18, 2024

This was such a soft moment. So endearing & adorable. The way Armaan cupped Abhira’s head ? I think these moments & Charu’s truth had to be exposed to Armaan for him to stand by Abhira when she’s shown the door by Dadisa tomorrow. If she goes, Armaan will go with her. #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/sCNZFkR2X9 — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) March 18, 2024

their height difference and comfort has me in shambles, LITERALLY SO CUTE #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/teOxmn0fIf — ?.? (@omgwashh) March 18, 2024

I still hate armaan he's a dumbasss but they have such fine chemistry ??‍♀️#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/N0awn9CDzJ — fouzia (@sluggishbae) March 18, 2024

As for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will be put in a situation where he must choose between his family and Abhira. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what his final decision will be.