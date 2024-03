Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. Recently, Rajan Shahi terminated Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show for their unprofessional behaviour. Shehzada played the lead role of Armaan and Pratiksha played the role of Ruhi/Roohi. The production team released an official statement revealing that they have terminated the actors for their unprofessional behaviour. They revealed that Shehzada has been mistreating the staff since the first day and Pratiksha was not very good at her work. Some rumours stated that Shehzada started troubling the staff since they were shooting in Mahabaleshwar. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe was 'misled' by Shehzada Dhami? Shivam Khajuria makes explosive revelations

When Rajan Shahi spoke about unprofessionalism

Pratiksha who was a newcomer fell for Shehzada and started following his footsteps blindly. The two were not focused and got irritated when asked to work well. Now, Rajan Shahi's old statement on unprofessionalism has gone viral. He spoke to Indian Express and had said that he had a lot of controversies with actors but nobody is bigger than the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi find support from Ekta Kapoor for his sudden decision to axe Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe?

He shared he praises his actors a lot. The ace producer also said there is a wrong perception that a lot of actors claim they shoot for 18 hours. He said it does happen sometimes but not always and some fans, actors create wrong perception of producers being bullies but he has always been blunt.

He shared, "I am the only producer who goes overboard in appreciating the talent, but if an actor is misbehaving or troubling me, I will not take the nonsense."

He further said that they have big stakes for a show, but when actors or some newcomers come in and suddenly they get success, they suddenly start feeling that world does not exist without them. Such people also start coming late to shoot and there is no place for such people in Directors Kut Productions.

He said that he does takes these things because he has the next day telecast otherwise he asks them to leave and he has done that with some lead actors as well. He added that a lot of actors are different on-screen and behind. Rajan Shahi shares that how the actor behave with the unit matters to him otherwise a character can be changed overnight and he has done it.

Currently, we saw Directors Kut Production and Rajan Shahi welcoming Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit as Ruhi and Armaan. The show also stars Samridhii Shukla, Shivam Khajuria, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.