Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since two days. We all know that lead actor Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan and Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi/Roohi were terminated by Rajan Shahi for their unprofessional behaviour. This came as a huge shock as people had recently started accepting the show's new cast. Directors Kut Production shared an official statement that Shehzada and Pratiksha's unprofessional behaviour made them take this decision. Soon, the makers also announced that they have found replacements and Rohit Purohit was announced the lead actor. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani was introduced as Ruhi/Roohi in the TV show. The promo of Armaan and Ruhi left everyone surprised. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi find support from Ekta Kapoor for his sudden decision to axe Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe?

In the promo, we see them shared some romantic moments and this has left fans wondering whether Armaan and Ruhi will get married in the show. The pictures of Garvita and Shivam Khajuria also went viral. Shivam plays Rohit in the show who is Ruhi's husband. Rohit had gone missing in the show and now we see him returning to the show. Also Read - YRKKH star Shehzada Dhami, Paras Kalnawat from Anupamaa and more: Shocking reasons behind ouster of TV celebs from top shows

Watch the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A lot is being said about Shehzada and Pratiksha's unprofessional behaviour. A few reports stated that they have been misbehaving with the staff since their first day of shoot. Pratiksha is a newcomer but she fell in love with Shehzada. She went on following everything he did and behaved the same way with staff members.

Garvita Sadhwani reacts to Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination

Now, Garvita Sadhwani aka new Ruhi/Roohi has reacted to this. She spoke to Times Now and said that this is a big and huge opportunity for her and she is grateful to Rajan Shahi for it. She said it is like homecoming for her and she does not want to talk about Shehzada and Pratiksha's controversy.

Garvita believes there must be a reason and hence Rajan Shahi took a big decision. Well, that is true and everyone believes the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Samridhii Shukla, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.