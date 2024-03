In a shocking turn of events, last evening, reports surfaced confirming the ouster of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmkhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Rajan Shahi TV show is one of the top TV shows in the country. Shehzada played the lead role of Armaan Poddar while Pratiksha played the role of Ruhi/ Roohi Poddar in the popular TV serial. And within a few hours, it seems, the makers also found replacements for Ruhi and Armaan. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have joined the cast.

Rohit Purohit shares first glimpse of new Armaan and Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Just a couple of hours ago, Rohit Purohit took to his social media handle and shared a picture with the new Ruhi, Garvita Sadhwani. She previously played the role of Mrunal Sood in Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The first glimpse of the new Armaan and Ruhi is quite romantic which differs from the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the picture shared by Rohit Purohit, we see Armaan lovingly looking at Ruhi. He is showering rose petals on her. In the caption, Rohit just wrote the show's name and dropped a red heart emoticon.

What happened between Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and YRKKH crew?

As per reports, the two actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were ousted from the show for their unprofessionalism. BollywoodLife informed you all that Shehzada who played Armaan started throwing tantrums since they began shooting in Mahabaleshwar. And Pratiksha aka Ruhi followed his suit. Samridhii Shukla who plays the lead role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai confirmed Shehzada and Pratiksha's ousted last evening. Fans are in a huge shock over the new update. Shehzada and Pratiksha have not made any statement yet.

It is said that the two actors were asked to leave in front of everyone. Shruti Ulfat who plays Vidya Poddar said that it will be a lesson for all those actors who disregard their work and take things for granted.