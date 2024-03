Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been quite interesting. The story of Abhira and Armaan began recently and it has grabbed all the attention. The show has also got good TRPs. We have all seen that Armaan and Abhira got married for Akshara. They also made a deal that they will be together only till Abhira becomes a lawyer. However, Armaan used to love Ruhi but she had to marry Armaan's brother Rohit. Rohit went missing ever since he got to know about Armaan and Ruhi. Ruhi has been depressed but she has been obsessed with Armaan as well. She wants him to be back in her life. However, Armaan is close to Abhira and they shared a good friendship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Suzanne Bernert finds love again months after husband Akhil Mishra's demise?

Ruhi is not liking it. However, Armaan and Abhira's bond got ruined as Abhira got to fight a case against Dadisa. Dadisa was accused by some villagers of burning their houses. Abhira works with Dev at his law firm and she was given the case of Dadisa.

Samridhii and Shehzada talks about the twists

The Poddars were upset that Abhira is fighting against Dadisa while Abhira said that she only wanted the truth to come out. Dadisa makes Armaan stand against Abhira. The husband-wife are now preparing for their cases and we also saw Abhira being accused of stealing proofs by Armaan.

However, we see Abhira going ahead and doing her best to find the truth. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira will find out the truth and prove that Dadisa was falsely accused in the case and she will save Dadisa.

Now, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami spoke to Mayapuri about the upcoming twists. Samridhii said that the husband and wife will stand against each other and it will be an interesting watch. Shehzada also says that it will be interesting to see the show as it is Abhira's case and that too against him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.