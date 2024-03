Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed all the attention. The show has been getting all the love for the past 15 years. Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen as the lead actors in the show. The story of Abhira and Armaan began recently and the chemistry between the actors is loved. However, we recently heard the shocking news of Shehzada being terminated from the show.

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit of Porus fame replaces Shehzada Dhami on the show?

Cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation 4:

The new cast of the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's contracts terminated by the production house

Pratiksha Honmukhe played the role of Ruhi and it was reported a few hours back that she also has been terminated along with Shehzada. The official statement from DKP and Rajan Shahi read, 'With a reputation built on goodwill and dedication, the production house has always prioritized maintaining a positive work environment. However, recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, portraying the character Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, in the role of Roohi.

Watch this video of Shehzada and Pratiksha from the sets here:

Official statement by DKP on termination contract of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors

Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that Directors Kut Production strives to maintain. Pratiksha Honmukhe who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectation as per the character requirement."

Now, BollywoodLife has an exclusive scoop that Shehzada has been troubling the staff day the time they were shooting in Mahabaleshwar. Pratiksha who is a newcomer fell in love with Shehzada and they were seeing each other. Pratiksha started following Shehzada's footsteps. She also was not focused on her work. The production was quite irritated by their behaviour. Hence, Rajan Shahi and the team had to take this step.