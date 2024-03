Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on-air for 15 years now. The show has a massive fan following and it has been getting amazing TRP numbers since the start. There have been four generations in the show and each one has its separate fan base. The show began with Hina Khan, Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. It then shifted to Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik. The third generation had Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara. All of them have won hearts and people still love watching the old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan starts realizing his love for Abhira; latter to side with Dadisaa to win the case?

Currently, the fourth generation of the show is impressing the audience. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla play the main leads. The story of Abhira and Armaan began recently. The story was not initially accepted easily by fans but now it has got all the love from the audience.

Shivam Khajuria to return as Rohit soon

The cute and complicated love story of Abhira and Armaan has come with a lot of interesting twists and turns. Apart from them, the new cast also stars Shivam Khajuria and Pratiksha Honmukhe as the second lead. Shivam plays Rohit and Pratiksha is seen as Ruhi.

Shivam took a break recently and we saw Rohit's character going missing in the show while everyone assumes him to be dead. Shivam spoke to BollywoodLife recently and revealed he will return soon. He also spoke about why the fourth generation story took time to connect with the audience and why all the seasons of this show have been successful.

Shivam on why the show is successful

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Shivam said, "Abhira and Armaan's story is obviously successful now. When the story started, there was World Cup going on so obviously things would get affected. But Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had a positive intent every time. The intent of the people has been positive and that works. In life, the kind of human being you are and your intentions do affect your success. Because of the positive intent, it has always worked for the show be it any season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is still improving even now and when Rohit comes, it will get more numbers on TRP charts."

Well, that is definitely true and we cannot wait to see Rohit back in the Poddar house with some amazing twists and turns.

Anita Raj, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia are also a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.