Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on TV. The fourth generation story of the show is going on and people are all praise for the show. The TRPs have been quite decent. The new cast of the show has Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. They have been loved as Abhira and Armaan in the show. The show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia. In the recent episodes, we saw Rohit went missing after he came to know that his wife, Ruhi loved his brother Armaan. However, Armaan had to marry Abhira to fulfill the promise he gave to his mentor, Akshara.

He was depressed and wanted to leave. He left the house and his car was found fallen off the mountain. Everyone assumed him to be dead but Dadisa did not agree. However, now, they have all agreed with it that Rohit is dead. Ruhi still loves Armaan and wants him to be back in her life and leave Abhira.

However, Shivam Khajuria recently spoke to BollywoodLife and revealed that he is returning soon and Rohit's entry will bring about new changes in the story. Shivam also spoke about his break time and revealed what he missed the most about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets.

He spoke to us exclusively and said, "Obviously I missed shooting the most because that is what I had come for. I left my home and came to Mumbai for work. So, I missed everything about my shoot. But actually, I enjoyed my break as well. I was shooting from the passed two years. Before, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also, I was doing a show and I did not get the chance to go on a vacation and live my life. So, during this break I learnt new things and also attended an acting workshop as well. It was a wonderful experience. I worked on myself and travelled. I met my family and so I did enjoy it."

"I feel so refreshed right now that I feel I will do ten times better than what I did earlier. And, I missed the food on set and they way we all used to sit together and eat. I missed the experience of being on set. There is no better feeling than working together. I missed reading the scripts and thinking how can I be better. I have a positive feeling that this break is going to be worth it for me. I also want to thank the audience because I have been on the show for just one and half month but people are missing me so much. They have given me so much love in just one and a half month so this is a victory for me, "he concluded.